Productivity in Ramadan Study: Methodology & Profile

Methodology & Respondent Profile:

Data Collection: The 2011 Productivity in Ramadan survey was conducted between June 28, 2011 and July 10, 2011, ending before the start of Ramadan 2011. The survey was conducted online in the English language only and marketed to Muslims in five key Muslim-majority countries (Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and UAE) and five countries with sizeable Muslim minorities (USA, UK, India, Canada, and Australia) through ProductiveMuslim Ltd and DinarStandard.com’s network of readers and followers (estimated reach of over 90,000).

Fifteen questions were asked, which fell under the following categories:

Scoring: The survey was designed to ensure that respondents could answer all questions as easily as possible. This was done by asking a limited set of questions with most questions being ‘multiple select’ options. In all such questions, and any binary (YES/NO) questions, participants were given the option to select OTHER as an option and provide their open-ended answers.

Respondent Countries & OIC/ Non-OIC Country breakdown

Respondent Profile:

The survey received a total of 1524 valid responses. Valid responses were those with complete demographic information submitted. This response rate represents 99% confidence level with a +/- 4% margin of error.

46% of the responses were from Muslim majority OIC member countries, while 54% of the responses were from non-OIC countries (See Chart). The number of respondents from both OIC and non-OIC countries is fairly evenly distributed and allows us to show differences in spiritual and work experience, productivity, and expectation among these two environments.

The Chart below also shows percentage of responses from each country and shows a varied geographic distribution across non-OIC and OIC markets.

Within OIC member countries, the largest number of responses were from Malaysia (28%), Pakistan (14%), Egypt (13%), Saudi Arabia (8%), and United Arab Emirates (UAE) (7%). Among non-OIC countries, most responses were from United States (USA) (26%), United Kingdom (UK) (23%), India (16%), Canada (10%), and Australia (5%). Given the low number of per country responses, much of the analysis is done at the OIC and non-OIC aggregate country levels. For the purposes of the survey, the sample size and distribution are within acceptable limits and therefore enable us to make valid inferences about the Muslim population.

Gender distribution of the survey respondents is 59% female and 41% male. 53% of the responses are from working professionals (any employed person), 38% from students, and 9% are unemployed.

63% of the respondents have completed college (40% graduate, 23% post graduate). The income of 66% of respondents is less than $45,000/year, and 17% earn above $66,000/year.

Survey Limitations: This survey has a few limitations which may affect the accuracy of the results:

There is a response bias element to the participant profile of this survey. First, an assumption can be made that those who participate and respond to the survey are predisposed to Islam. Second, the survey is reflective of English-speaking Muslims across the world. Finally, the survey presents an employee assessment of work productivity impact and does not take the employer view into account. These factors limit the survey’s ability to truly represent the wide diversity of Muslim views even from the targeted markets.

In addition, the survey questions did not offer a scale for potential responses (e.g. 1,2,3,4,5), which would have provided the respondent with some degree of latitude to answer the question in a case where he or she might not be sure of the answer. As a result, the respondent may have, if in doubt, ticked off a selection, though the activity may not be fully carried out by the respondent or the employer.

