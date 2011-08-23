Productivity in Ramadan: 2011 Survey Based Report



Purpose of study: Develop a fact-based assessment of the state of productivity during Ramadan across the Muslim world and offer a framework for improving productivity for individuals, businesses and government institutions. For the estimated 700+ million Muslim workforce globally, the sacred month of Ramadan has tremendous impact on their work-life balance as well as their spiritual life. A variety of productivity challenges are faced by the modern Muslim worker during Ramadan in striking the right balance between maximizing the spiritual focus as well as maintaining the work-life balance. As a result, businesses and government agencies face many challenges during Ramadan to adapt to the modern Muslim workers’ demands and ensure consistent productive output during the month.

