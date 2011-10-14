Mobile with Muslim friendly features launched in India

To cater the needs of more than 160 Indian Muslim consumers, first of its kind Islamic mobileI-Tel i786 has been launched in India by I – Tel Group. The I – Tel Group is already an experienced player managing and distributing the best mobile brands in Africa, Dubai, UK and India over 10 years.

This dual SIM mobile handset with necessary feature of conventional mobile is integrated withspecial software for Muslims like Azan Alarms, Prayer Timings, Wallpapers, Ring Tones, Hijri and Gregorian Calendars, and Zakat calculator. It also provides the Qibla direction by five different methods and has the special software to give automatic direction to Makkah. Switch on and switch off followed the sound of Islamic music BismiAllah and ShukranAllah respectively. It supports English, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu, Persian, Turkish, Bengali, Burmese, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Thai language.

I-Tel also introduced 2GB Preloaded Micro SD Cards for running Muslim friendly application on Mobile like Full Quran for Mobile, 99 Names Of Allah, Halal Meat Guide, Zakat Software, Pre Loaded Ramadan Songs, Islamic Wallpapers & Islamic Screen Savers.

I- Tel group is also committed to give 2.5% Zakat on every sale of the handset to needy and poor Muslim Children NGO for education purposes. According to statement by company, reason behind the name of Islamic mobile model I-Tel i786 is very special as 786 number is highly auspicious for Muslim in Indian subcontinent as it means “we start in the name of Allah“

India is an emerging destination for Halal and Muslim friendly products and has the largest market size of consumers after Indonesia and Pakistan. Most of Indian Muslim population group is young and looking to fashionable products in accord to their religion. Such products with the provision of Muslim ethics would definitely be chunked the loyal Muslim consumer. Further, India is major trade partner of almost all OIC countries and Muslim friendly products would increase the volume of overseas exports. I-Tel i786 is a valuable start but the lot of lucrative sector and industries are highly untapped for Muslim friendly products in India.